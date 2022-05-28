PSDF, Zong, Huawei partner

LAHORE: Punjab Skills Development Fund, Huawei and Zong joined hands to narrow the digital divide in Pakistan for online learning and hybrid training programs.
PSDF has received 300 smart Huawei tablets from Zong, with both partners working collaboratively to digitally empower the Pakistani youth by providing critical digital resources and tools to support their skill development.
As part of its digital training program ‘e-tayyar’, PSDF is funding skills training that is in demand by employers to equip learners with skills to advance their careers in the digital era. This will be achieved by training them in emerging careers such as professional freelancing and how to launch their entrepreneurial ventures.
