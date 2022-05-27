Steps taken for safety of tourists in Kaghan valley

MANSEHRA: The Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) has activated the Community River Rangers (CRRs) to keep the tourists away from the Kunhar River.

“The Kunhar River has been claiming lives of tourists every season. And now we have decided to take measures to protect as well as create awareness among them,” Assistant Director Kaghan Development Authority Assad Shehzad Khan told reporters in Naran on Thursday.

He said the CRRs had already been working to protect the endangered trout fish species. “They have now been assigned an extra duty of creating awareness among the tourists about the dangerousness of the Kunhar River. They will also keep tourists, particularly children, away from the gushing water,” he added.

“Initially, we have deputed CRRs at five places where they have not only been keeping tourists away from the river but also use megaphones to create awareness t,” the official said.

He said that the KDA had also imposed a ban on selfie making along Kunhar River’s bank for the safety of the visitors and the CRRs were also ensuring the enforcement of order.

The assistant director said that KDA’s Emergency Response Unit equipped with ambulances, fire tenders and fire fighters was also working for the safety of the tourists in the Kaghan valley.