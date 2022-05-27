No smoking

Young people take up smoking because of peer pressure. Their curiosity, adventurousness and risk-taking mental disposition make them experiment and try something different in life. Despite large warnings on cigarette packs and media messages about harmful effects of cigarettes, young people do not quit smoking.

Measures like banning the sale of loose cigarettes, large warnings on packets and increasing the legal age for the sale of tobacco products to 25 years are welcome, but the change has to come from within.

T S Karthik

Chennai, India