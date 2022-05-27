 
Friday May 27, 2022
March over?

May 27, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan reached Islamabad during the early hours of Thursday (May 26) and called off the long march. He has now given a six-day ultimatum to the government to give a final date for elections.

Imran Khan had planned to come to Islamabad to get a date for elections. Instead, he has given a date to the government. With this decision, Imran Khan has done irreversible damage to his reputation.

Hafiz Muhammad Hamza

Islamabad

