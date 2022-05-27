March over?

PTI Chairman Imran Khan reached Islamabad during the early hours of Thursday (May 26) and called off the long march. He has now given a six-day ultimatum to the government to give a final date for elections.

Imran Khan had planned to come to Islamabad to get a date for elections. Instead, he has given a date to the government. With this decision, Imran Khan has done irreversible damage to his reputation.

Hafiz Muhammad Hamza

Islamabad