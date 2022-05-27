Imran wanted to repeat Model Town-like incident in capital, say PMLN leaders

LAHORE: The PMLN leaders on Thursday said the nation has seen PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s true face who wanted to repeat Model Town-like incident in Islamabad and play with the lives of his workers.

Addressing a press conference at Model Town Secretariat, PMLN leaders, including Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari, Talal Chaudhry and Abid Sher Ali said Imran Khan would be held responsible for his actions.

Azma Bukhari said the PMLN government had said that the PTI activists would indulge in subverson and stones were pelted at security personnel, many of whom are under treatment at different hospitals. The PTI activists also set fire to metro stations, vehicles and rickshaws, she added. Bukhari said the government complied with the order of the Supreme Court whereas Imran Khan exploited the court's decision, adding he should be punished for violation of the court's order. For how long the country would be left at the mercy of the rioters, she questioned, saying the PTI chairman repeatedly tried to create chaos and anarchy in the country. She said Andleeb Abbas and Yasmeen Rashid boarded the police van by themselves.

PMLN leader Talal Chaudhry said they would pursue the cases of security personnel injured during the PTI’s protest march, in the courts, adding Imran Khan will be retried in the parliament attack case. Lamenting the death of police cop during crackdown on PTI workers in Lahore, he said the PTI leaders are claiming that the PTI activist who killed policeman Kamal, was holding a licensed weapon and asked should we let people be killed. He also condemned the attacks on media groups and channels.

PMLN central leader Abid Sher Ali said the PTI wanted to repeat the 'Model Town-like incident' in Islamabad and play with the lives of the PTI workers. “I salute the Rangers and the police personnel who performed their duties with determination,” he added.