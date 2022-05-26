Youth Parliament assures support to police

MARDAN: Members of the Youth Parliament on Wednesday assured support to the police force in maintaining peace in the district. A police spokesman said that a delegation of the Youth Parliament called on the DPO at his office.
Youth Parliament Chairman Irshad Khan informed the DPO that the activists were active in discouraging drugs at universities and maintaining peace in society by cooperating with the police.
The DPO lauded the efforts of the Youth Parliament for the maintenance of peace and efforts against drugs.
Meanwhile, two rival families were reconciled at a Jirga while several outlaws were held with arms and drugs during raids in the district.
An official said that on the directive of DPO Irfanullah Khan, SHOs of various police stations held separate jirgas where rival families were reconciled and pledged to live in peace and bury the hatchet.
