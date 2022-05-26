Suu Kyi’s family files detention complaint

GENEVA: Relatives of Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday filed a complaint before a UN watchdog against her detention following a military coup last year, their lawyers said. Since a coup ousted her government in February 2021, plunging Myanmar into upheaval, the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize laureate has been in military custody and faces a raft of charges that could jail her for more than 150 years.