Imran, army in contact: Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said there are contacts between PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the army leadership.

Addressing media at his residence here on Tuesday, he said: “We were with Imran Khan and InshaAllah will remain with him. The army has always stood by Pakistan in every calamity and to protect the borders of the country. Despite criticism, they are doing their job. We pay tribute to them and stand by them.” He said the PTI’s long march was for strengthening democracy, economy and country. Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif started every evil deed. Those who recite Allama Iqbal’s poems in their speeches raided the house of Justice Nasira Iqbal. Rana Sanaullah and the current IGP carried out the massacre in Model Town. The screams of a pregnant woman reached the seventh sky.

Showing apathy towards the killing of a constable during a raid on PTI workers, he said if the constable had gone to arrest dacoits. Replying to a question, he said Asif Ali Zardari was the best politician and “we have personal relations with him”. He said: “As custodian of the House, it is my duty to protect the fundamental rights of the members of the Punjab Assembly. MPAs whose homes are being raided by the police are making videos which will be presented in the assembly and courts to prove violation of fundamental rights. MPA Rashida Khanum was taken into custody from Model Town.”

Elahi said that the characters involved in the Model Town massacre were active again. Their hands were already stained with blood and they wanted bloodshed again. He said that no matter how hard the Sharif family, the PMLN and Gullu Butt tried, the long march could not be stopped now. The desecration of the veil and walls by the fake rulers was condemnable. The brutal suppression of peaceful protests proved the incompetence of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz.

He said the chief secretary and Punjab administration should not harass PTI and PMLQ workers with arrests. Public sentiments could not be restrained with the closure of transport and routes in all districts of Punjab. The workers would reach Islamabad in any case.

He said the government had become disillusioned with the popularity of Imran Khan. All stakeholders had come to know that this fake company was not going to run. Hamza Shehbaz’s orders were illegal.