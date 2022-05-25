Electricity workers demand more line staff

LAHORE:Electricity workers all over the country observed protest day against serious shortage of line staff, which puts their lives at risk.

In Lahore, the workers held protest rally before Lesco Headquarters carrying national flags, red flags and banners in support of their demands. General Secretary of the union Khurshid Ahmad addressed the rally. He highlighted that electricity workers provided electricity to more than 40 million industrial, commercial, trade, agriculture, domestic electricity consumers by putting their lives at risk and face accidents due to serious shortage of staff.

He demanded the government hold mutual dialogue with the union to resolve the legitimate issues concerning their work urgently. The electricity workers demanded Disparity Reduction Allowance at the rate of 15 percent and raise in pension of retired workers by 10 percent. There are more than 25,000 workers of Lesco. The workers demanded allocation of more resources for building new hydel power stations and for repair of thermal powerhouses urgently. They called upon the government to build new water dams to meet the growing needs of water and cheaper electricity.

The protest held under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) demanded the Federal Minister for Energy to hire line staff on urgent basis. Because of shortage of staff the workload has increased considerably which cause accidents.