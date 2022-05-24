Long march: PTI moves IHC to restrain govt from arresting workers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court seeking the court’s intervention to restrain government from taking an action against the participants of May 25 long march. The appeal filed by secretary general PTI Asad Umar requested the court to restrain the administration and the police from blocking roads and arresting the party workers. He submitted that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees citizens the right to record a protest.
