PIA Haj operations from 31st

LAHORE: PIA officials gave a briefing to Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on the airline’s operations. The briefing covered Hajj operations, promotion of tourism in Pakistan, PIA's flights to new destinations and the airline’s fleet expansion plan among other operational matters. The minister was apprised of Hajj operations commencing from May 31. He was told that the PIA would operate Hajj flights from eight major cities of Pakistan.