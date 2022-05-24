Depute officials to guide heirs of late employees: Ombudsman

LAHORE:Punjab Ombudsman Maj (r) Azam Suleman Khan has said that the government departments should depute efficient and responsible officials to guide and assist the heirs of deceased employees for saving them from avoidable tribulations in receiving emoluments.

Any negligence in paying dues to the heirs of deceased employees and non-settlement of such matters, year after year, is sheer maladministration, he noted. He issued this directive in the case of Iqra Sharif of Sheikhupura who complained about the non-payment of dues of her late sister for six long years that included financial assistance, a funeral grant, four months' salary and group insurance. The ombudsman termed non-payment of dues serious mismanagement by the Sheikhupura education department, which is punishable under Section 2 (2) of the Office of the Ombudsman of Punjab Act, 1997.

After the involvement of the ombudsman office, the district education authority Sheikhupura paid long-awaited dues to the applicant. Two junior clerks namely Ghulam Abbas and Muhammad Sajid were sentenced along with the forfeit of one year increment and they were also transferred. Waheed Ahmad, a senior clerk of deputy district education office Ferozewala, was also sentenced to forfeiture of one year increment. In addition, a joint case was sent to the secretary school education department for departmental action against two grade 19 and three grade 18 officers under the PEEDA Act, 2006.

In another case, the provincial ombudsman's office interacted to help in releasing the pension of one Naseem Bibi, widow of Constable Muhammad Mushtaq who was posted in Lahore. The police have also forfeited one year service of Mushtaq, ASI, for keeping pending the family pension case for 10 months.

‘PIC working for redressal of public grievances’: Chief Commissioner Punjab Information Commission (PIC) Mehboob Qadir Shah on Monday said that the Commission is working day and night for redressal of public grievances and timely provision of required information regarding government departments and agencies.

He said that the commission has issued clear instructions to all departments to provide timely information about government departments to the public and to ensure its effective implementation. Similarly, public awareness activities are also being carried out on regular basis to keep the citizens aware of the procedure of the commission.

LGH focal person appointed: Post Graduate Medical Institute/Lahore General Hospital (PGMI/LGH) Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has appointed Dr M Maqsood as Focal Person in Lahore General Hospital in view of increasing cases of gastro, diarrhea and heat stroke due to extreme heat.

Principal Al-freed Zafar directed the MS to conduct rounds of other departments including emergency three times a day to review the treatment, attendance of employees, discipline, cleanliness and security matters. Prof Al-freed said that due to diarrhea and dehydration patients should drink maximum ORS mixed water so that they do not suffer from physical weakness.