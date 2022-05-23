Gilani to become leader of house in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Former premier and PPP stalwart Yousaf Raza Gilani will assume as leader of house in Senate today (Monday) as the first session of the upper house commences since the change of government.

He has been designated for the slot by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Gilani was leader of opposition in Senate during the PTI government. Senator Dr Shehzad Waseem, who was leader of house in Senate in the PTI government, would become leader of opposition. Senate chairman has notified the two changes. Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani had contested for the slot of Senate chairman against the incumbent Sadiq Sanjrani but his seven votes were discarded by the chair who was an appointee of President Dr Arif Alvi. Gilani is contesting against the result of the election of chairman in the superior courts. Senate is in its 20th parliamentary year and its 318th session is taking place in a tense political situation, and it is likely that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is leader of the house in both the houses of Parliament, would make his maiden appearance during its upcoming session. Well-placed sources told The News here Sunday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would avail the sitting of the upper house for making an important policy statement on political and economic situation in the country.

The ongoing session of the National Assembly will also resume today and it has been indicated that a resolution of condemnation against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for using obnoxious language against Maryam Nawaz in his Multan rally would be tabled in the two houses separately by the woman members of the houses. His reckless language in the public meetings would also figure in discussions. It is likely that National Assembly would adopt the resolution without much resistance in the absence of PTI members as the National Assembly that had already passed a resolution against him and President Alvi separately for flouting Constitution. It has been indicated that PTI may resist the resolution as its members will be present in the House. A heated discussion couldn’t be ruled out in the upper house on the occasion, the sources said. The two houses will also discuss political as well economic situation prevailing in the country in the course of their present sitting. National Assembly session will be conducted by acting Speaker Zahid Akram Khan Durrani in the absence of Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, who is on an official foreign trip, sources added. Senate Secretariat didn’t issue agenda for the first day of sitting while the National Assembly Secretariat issued the agenda a day earlier.