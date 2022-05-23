‘No negligence will be tolerated in polio campaign’

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho will inaugurate a polio vaccination campaign on Monday (today) in a high-risk union council in the Sohrab Goth area of Karachi, and around 10 million children are expected to be administered oral polio vaccine during the drive, officials said on Sunday.

They said that more than 75,000 vaccinators and supervisors will take part in the campaign, and urged parents to get their children vaccinated against polio when the vaccinators knock on their doors.

So far three polio cases have been reported in Pakistan, all from the North Waziristan area of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, but fortunately, no case of the crippling disease has been reported in Sindh over the past two years.

Officials said Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput is personally monitoring the vaccination drive, and has directed that special focus be given in high-risk UCs. “No negligence will be tolerated in the polio campaign,” Dr Rajput was cited as saying, and he further directed all the deputy commissioners to monitor the polio campaign.