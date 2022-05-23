Imran was most incompetent PM in country’s history: Ghani

Former prime minister Imran Khan should present himself for accountability for the promises he made to the people before coming into power.

Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Saeed Ghani said this on Sunday in a statement issued in reaction to speeches of the former prime minister. Ghani stated that Imran’s politics only stood for protecting his cronies.

He was of the view that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman had proved to be the most incompetent, ineligible, egoist and failed prime minister in the history of Pakistan. The labour minister said the PTI Chairman was answerable before the entire nation for making false promises to hoodwink the people to grab power.

He added that the former prime minister should tell the nation about the commitments he had made before coming into power of creating 10 million jobs and five million houses in the country.

Ghani, who is also the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Karachi president, said that Imran had launched a campaign to protect Farah Gogi. He alleged that the PTI chief had also stolen precious gifts from the Tosha Khana.

The PPP leader went on to say that Imran was still campaigning for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that the political agenda of the former prime minister had become obvious when he ran a campaign against Pakistani-origin Sadiq Khan in an election for the London mayor.

Imran had been responsible for ruining the economy of Pakistan, Ghani said as he claimed that the economic growth rate had become negative during the past regime of the PTI.

The labour minister said the incompetent government of Imran first exported sugar and wheat without ascertaining the domestic need and later imported the two essential food items when they became short in the country.

Corruption increased during the regime of the PTI, the PPP leader said, adding that the cronies of Imran kept on minting money on every transfer and posting. He also lamented the statement of the PTI chief that it was better that an atomic bomb was dropped onto Pakistan rather than his opponents coming into power.

Ghani also alleged that Imran was behind the sloganeering in the holy city of Madina, and he did that to achieve political gains. The labour minister called the former minister a fascist and anarchist politician who wanted to create a civil war-like situation in the country.