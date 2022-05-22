Govt to work out strategy for release of Yasin Malik: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said legal, diplomatic and political path will be adopted for the release of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik.

She told a news conference Saturday that a strategy under the international human rights will be readied and presented to the prime minister. The minister was flanked by Yasin Malik’s spouse Mushaal Malik and his daughter.

The minister noted that there were 64 people about whom there was information as to where were they; whether in a jail or torture cell and for many years there was no contact between them and their families.

I just talked to the ministry of law and the ministry of human rights. Prime Minister has issued them directions in this connection and they have started working thereon,” she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Mushaal demanded the Pakistan government to immediately take measures for the release of her spouse from Indian jail, as his health was extremely poor. Malik said he was not allowed to speak and being pressurised to seek legal support from the government lawyer so that the plot of putting him to gallows be realised with ease.