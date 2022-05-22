Qureshi says PMLN harmed south Punjab province cause

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the PMLN seems to be disappearing from the GT Road as well, while the PPP is confined to Sindh only.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, he said the PTI was the only federal party and the federal units should get their due share. "The Federation will be strong if its units are strong. That is why we want South Punjab province.

But some forces do not want south Punjab to become a province,” he added.

Qureshi said that in the past, upper Punjab bureaucracy and former chief minister’s principal secretary Tahir Khurshid used to create obstacles to the creation of the province. "When the time comes, we will also expose those who put other obstacles. The bureaucracy also put a number of obstacles. Then it was said that there is no room for departments. A big conspiracy was hatched to divide south Punjab in the name of its capital," he charged.

He said the PMLN was not sincere about forming the province. “That is why Bilawal Bhutto and Shehbaz Sharif did not even reply to my letter on the province. The PMLN does not want to create the province, while the PPP could not do so by virtue of its political strength,” he added.

Qureshi said PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had delivered for Sindh province. “Bhutto kept the quota of employment for the people of rural areas of Sindh and he was elected by the people of his area. South Punjab lags behind Central Punjab. No job quota has been allotted for south Punjab. In the Punjab bureaucracy, the share of south Punjab people is the lowest,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party has said the PTI meeting was a flop show. Shah Mehmood Qureshi has morally lost the right to be called the Gaddi Nasheen of the shrine. Imran Niazi, who claims to teach morality to youth, has proved by using vulgar language against a woman that he is unfamiliar to morality.