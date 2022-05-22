Pakistan’s youth exceptionally talented, says Ismail Rahu

Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahu has said Pakistan’s youth is exceptionally talented and play a significant role in the technological development of the country.

He expressed these views while addressing the concluding day of a two-day seminar titled ‘Research and Technology Showcase 2022’ as the chief guest.

As many as 340 locally developed technology projects of 32 universities in Sindh were put on display in the seminar. Out of the total projects, 100 were of the NEDUET students, according to a notification issued by the varsity. The seminar was jointly organised by the NED University of Engineering and Technology (NEDUET) and Sindh Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Rahu lauded the efforts of the students, teachers, NED University and HEC. He said it was beneficial to showcase the talent of the youth through these seminars and technological development was only possible with the help of academia and industry. Secretary for Universities and Boards Mureed Rahimo congratulated the HEC and NED University for organising a successful seminar to encourage the students and their talent and said such events should be encouraged in the future so the students could display their talent and bring technological development in the country.