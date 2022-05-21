Teacher in India arrested for taking beef to school

GOALPARA, Assam: A school teacher from Assam, India, was booked for allegedly bringing beef in a lunchbox, reported Hindustan Times citing unnamed officials.
Dalima Nessa, who is the headmistress of Hurkachungi Middle English School, was sent to judicial custody after some locals lodged a complaint against her. She appeared before the court on Wednesday, Mrinal Deka, additional superintendent of police, Goalpara district, said.
Reportedly, Nessa took beef to the school and offered it to her colleagues. The incident occurred when the state's education department was reviewing government schools. The Assam Cattle Preservation Act prohibits the sale of beef in areas that are predominantly Hindu, Jain, or have people from other non-beef-eating communities. Police said that Nessa was arrested under sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 295A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings) in the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
MINGORA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday performed the ground-breaking of Swat Motorway Phase-II.The 80km long...
ISLAMABAD: In a recent development, Islamabad and Beijing have agreed upon the return of Pakistani students to Chinese...
LAHORE: The court will hear the money-laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz,...
Asad said Imran Khan was waging jihad to cleanse politics of filth like buying and selling of conscience to make money...
The court accepted the pleas for hearing and issued notices to the parties — seeking their reply — for May 25
KHAR: The police on Friday arrested 28 accused a day after a mob stormed the Nawagai Police Station and killed a...
Comments