Heatwave set to subside

Islamabad : Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast that heatwave conditions are likely to subside during the coming days. According to the Met Office, a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country Thursday night and is likely to persist till Tuesday due to which rain with dust and thunderstorm is expected in different cities including Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The country witnessed an unusual intense heat wave little early during this summer season due to the climatic changes affecting the whole world however the present rain spell will reduce the intensity of the heat wave conditions.