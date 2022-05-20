11 outlaws held

Islamabad: Islamabad police have arrested 11 outlaws including two drug peddlers and liquor sellers from different areas of the city and recovered 264 grams of hashish and weapons with ammunition, the police spokesman said.

The Lohi Bher police team headed by SHO Kamal Khan and other officials arrested an accused namely Awais Khan involved in a snatching incident with a bike riding service driver. The accused booked a bike online and then robbed the driver. Police also recovered a dagger and stolen bikes from his possession.

The accused has been sent to jail for an identification parade. Moreover, Shahzad Town and Ramna police arrested two drug peddlers namely Farhan and Muhammad Usama, and recovered 264 grams of hashish from their possession. Likewise, Industrial Area police arrested two accused namely Hamza and Basharat Ali for possessing illegal weapons.

Police recovered one 9mm and one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Furthermore, Sabzi Mandi and Secretariat police arrested two accused namely Nizam-ud-din and Imran Ahmed during snap checking and recovered one iron punch and one liquor bottle from their possession. Bhara Kahu and Noon police arrested three accused namely Iqbal, Shakeel Ahmed, and Saddam, and recovered seven bottles and 30 litres of liquor from their possession. Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigations are underway.