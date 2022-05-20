Recruitment through IBA Sukkur: SHC issues notice to MQM convener

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday issued a notice to Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan Convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to appear before the court and file a statement on the party stance on the Sindh government’s decision for recruitment to over 21,000 posts through the IBA Sukkur.

The direction was given on a petition of MQM lawmakers Kanwar Naveed Jameel, Kishwar Zehra and others who challenged the Sindh government’s decision for recruitment to over 21,000 posts through the IBA Sukkur.

The court had in January suspended the Sindh government’s notifications with regard to recruitment of over 21,000 employees for posts of grade 1 to 15 and conduct of tests through the IBA Sukkur.

The court had ordered that no recruitment of government employees be made through the IBA Sukkur.

An SHC division bench headed by Mohammad Karim Khan Agha asked the petitioners whether they would continue to proceed with the case as their party was now part of the government. Kanwar Naveed Jameel, who was the main petitioner, submitted that they wanted rule of law.

He submitted that he would consult his seniors as well as co-petitioners and place on record a statement in writing signed by himself and his co-petitioners as whether or not they still wished to proceed with this matter.