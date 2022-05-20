 
May 20, 2022
Sports

Women to referee at World Cup finals for first time

By APP
May 20, 2022

LAUSANNE: For the first time ever there will be women referees at a men´s World Cup finals after FIFA revealed the list for the quadrennial showpiece being hosted later this year by Qatar.

France´s Stephanie Frappart, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Japan´s Yoshimi Yamashita are among the 36 match referees.

