Women to referee at World Cup finals for first time

LAUSANNE: For the first time ever there will be women referees at a men´s World Cup finals after FIFA revealed the list for the quadrennial showpiece being hosted later this year by Qatar.
France´s Stephanie Frappart, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Japan´s Yoshimi Yamashita are among the 36 match referees.
LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board Thursday announced an increase of PKR100,000 across all three pension categories under...
SEVILLE: Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Rangers 5-4 on penalties to win the Europa League on Wednesday night after the...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has received compensation from the New Zealand Cricket for the abrupt...
Ag AFPMONTMELO, Spain: Max Verstappen returns to the scene of his stunning teenage maiden Formula One triumph at the...
PARIS: At just 19, Carlos Alcaraz is bidding to become only the eighth teenager to win a Grand Slam men’s singles...
PARIS: Naomi Osaka returns to Roland Garros looking to banish the memories of her withdrawal 12 months ago, but...
Comments