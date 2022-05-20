Sad affairs

Pakistan is slowly moving towards a national catastrophe. Factors like rising inflation, overpopulation, water scarcity, and a weak economy are wreaking havoc across the country, and these factors are a result of the existing political instability.

Unfortunately, in Pakistan, no prime minister has ever completed his/her term. Such political games make it difficult for policymakers to take tough decisions that are needed to make Pakistan politically stable. It is time we kept all issues aside and thought about our country’s protection and prosperity. All political parties should sit together and work together to bring the country out of the present crisis. Otherwise, the situation might turn more disastrous than what happened in Sri Lanka.

Abdul Jabbar Gola

Quetta