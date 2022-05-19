Tiger rips ‘polarising’ Mickelson over LIV Golf

Ag AFP

TULSA, United States: Absence has not made Tiger Woods’ heart grow fonder for Phil Mickelson.

Woods ripped Mickelson on Tuesday at the PGA Championship over support for upstart LIV Golf, citing the US PGA Tour legacy of Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer while branding Mickelson’s comments “polarizing’ and divisive.

Mickelson, who became golf’s oldest major champion when he won last year’s PGA at age 50, withdrew from defending his crown last week and hasn’t played since controversial comments about LIV Golf were made public in February.

“Phil has said some things that I think a lot of us who are committed to the tour, and committed to the legacy of the tour, have pushed back against,” Woods said.

“He has taken some personal time and we all understand that. But I think that some of his views on how the tour could be run, should be run, been a lot of disagreement there.”

Mickelson, a six-time major champion, missed the Masters last month for the first time since 1994 and will miss his first PGA since his 1993 debut, the last year the left-hander missed two majors in the same year.

Author Alan Shipnuck released remarks by Mickelson calling LIV Golf’s Saudi backers “scary” with a “horrible record on human rights” but said he was willing to work with them for money leverage over the US PGA Tour.

“The viewpoints that Phil has made, with the tour and what the tour has meant to all of us, have been polarizing,” Woods said.

“We miss him being out here. He’s a big draw for the game of golf. He’s just taking his time and we all wish him the best when he comes back.”