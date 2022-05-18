Primary school students get early summer break

Islamabad : As a severe heatwave is reported in most parts of the country, the Federal Directorate of Education on Tuesday announced that summer holidays would be observed in Islamabad’s primary schools with an immediate effect.

The initiative is meant to provide relief to the students of Montessori-grade V from high temperatures.

“There shall be no classes for all students from Montessori-V w.e.f. May 16,” read the notification issued by the FDE.

The FDE also changed the timings for board examinations of grades V and VIII from 8am to 11am.

“The new timings are applicable to both centralised examinations of classes V-VIII and all in-house examinations for the rest of the grades,” read the notification.