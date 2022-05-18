Fawad Chaudhry (Left), Shehbaz Sharif (Centre) and Hamza Shahbaz. Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict on the legality of votes cast by its dissident MPAs in the Punjab chief minister’s election, the PTI leadership has demanded Hamza Shehbaz and Shehbaz Sharif quit offices immediately.

Talking to the media on Tuesday, former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry also demanded early elections. “The party has also decided to challenge the notification of the removal of Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema in court,” he added.

He said that there was no justification for Hamza Shehbaz and Shehbaz Sharif to hold their offices after the verdict. “It is not an opinion but a ruling of the Supreme Court and the nation should be congratulated over it as it is the victory of the people who sided with Imran Khan,” he observed.

Fawad said it was high time fresh elections were held. To a question, he said it would have been better if the verdict had been announced before the no-confidence move. He also demanded revamping of the Election Commission of Pakistan. He claimed that Omar Cheema was still the governor of Punjab.

Former Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said the nation had given its verdict in favour of Imran Khan in 2018 and it still sided with him.



Former Law Minister Raja Basharat said Hamza Shehbaz had lost a majority as he needed the support of 186 MPAs which he lacked. He asked him to leave immediately after the court verdict.

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Ameer-ul-Azeem also welcomed the Supreme Court judgment calling it a step towards strengthening democracy in the country.

Talking to media on Monday, he said as a result of this decision, the fundamental rights of political parties have been recognised and the path of horse trading has been blocked. He said in the past, the increasing culture of horse trading and purchasing the loyalties of parliamentarians caused serious loss of public confidence over parliament and irreparable damage to the democratic process.