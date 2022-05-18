IBA gets three permanent deans

KARACHI: For the first time, three permanent deans have been selected in the Institute of Business Administration Karachi (IBA).

Dr Shakeel A. Khoja has been selected for the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science, Dr Abdullah Zafar Sheikh for the School of Business Studies and Dr Asma Haider for the Faculty of Economics and Social Sciences. The tenure of these deans will be three years.

Dr Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director, IBA Karachi, said that for the first time, the IBA had appointed three permanent Deans through advertisement to make the IBA a world-class institution.

Fifty-five applications were received while candidates also came from the USA, the UK, Europe and Australia. A separate committee was formed for each dean to select professional deans on merit.

One committee was headed by Dr Syed Zahoor Hussain, former Vice Chancellor of LUMS; the second committee was headed by Dr Waqar Hussain, a professor at the University of New Brunswick, Canada, and the third committee was headed by Dr Anjum Naseem, Professor of Emeritus of LUMS.

Dr Akbar Zaidi said that the heads of the committee were given full authority to include the members of their choice in the committee. The names were selected. Later, the selection board of the IBA approved the appointment of three candidates. Formal approval will now be given at the meeting of the Board of Governors of the IBA, after which all the candidates will be appointed as deans for a period of three years.

Dr Akbar Zaidi said that it is a coincidence that all the three candidates are from the IBA Karachi, two of whom were already temporarily holding the charge of dean.