Tuesday May 17, 2022
Four outlaws arrested

By APP
May 17, 2022

SARGODHA: Police arrested four proclaimed offenders on Monday. The police spokesman said teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas and arrested Muhammad Zafar, Khurram Shehzad, Muhammad Yasir and Yameen who were involved in dozens of cases of robbery, theft and murder attempt. Further investigation was underway.

