Four outlaws arrested

SARGODHA: Police arrested four proclaimed offenders on Monday. The police spokesman said teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas and arrested Muhammad Zafar, Khurram Shehzad, Muhammad Yasir and Yameen who were involved in dozens of cases of robbery, theft and murder attempt. Further investigation was underway.
FAISALABAD: The dead body of a sexagenarian was found from the Jhang Branch Canal in the limits of Sandal Bar police...
MUZAFFARGARH: Household goods worth lakhs of rupees along with cattle were burnt alive after fire engulfed 20 huts one...
MUZAFFARGARH: A bridegroom was injured while making a Tiktok video during departure of wedding procession on...
FAISALABAD: Agriculture experts have asked the mango growers to ensure watering of orchards on weekly basis to save...
FAISALABAD: Two persons, including a woman, were killed and four others suffered injuries in separate road accidents...
FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company released a power shutdown notice from different grid stations on...
Comments