 
close
Tuesday May 17, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Team for five-a-side event in Switzerland finalised

By Our Correspondent
May 17, 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has finalised a 10-member squad for the five-a-side tournament scheduled to be held in Switzerland. The PHF selection committee finalised the squad after the approval of the PHF President Brigadier (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar.

Olympian Rehan Butt and Waqas Sharif will serve as the head coach and the coach, respectively. The tournament is scheduled to kick off on June 4. The team will depart for Laussane, Switzerland, on June 2.

Comments