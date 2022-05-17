Team for five-a-side event in Switzerland finalised

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has finalised a 10-member squad for the five-a-side tournament scheduled to be held in Switzerland. The PHF selection committee finalised the squad after the approval of the PHF President Brigadier (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar.
Olympian Rehan Butt and Waqas Sharif will serve as the head coach and the coach, respectively. The tournament is scheduled to kick off on June 4. The team will depart for Laussane, Switzerland, on June 2.
PARIS: Novak Djokovic extended his record at the top of the ATP rankings to 370 weeks on Monday while Rafael Nadal...
KARACHI: Asif Chandio, Amir Mumtaz, Ahsan Zawar, Saad, M Arshad, M Ali, and Mustafa Ali moved into the second round of...
LONDON: The Premier League title, a place in next season’s Champions League and the battle for survival are all...
LAHORE: Former English fast bowler and Managing Director of Yorkshire Darren Gough has joined Lahore Qalandars’...
LONDON: Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool were assessing the fitness of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk as they prepare...
TULSA, United States: Tiger Woods practised at Southern Hills ahead of the PGA Championship on Sunday, where he said...
Comments