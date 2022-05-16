Nakba Day protest slams Israeli atrocities against Palestinians

The Palestine Foundation held a protest outside the Karachi Press Club on Sunday to mark Nakba Day, an annual day of commemoration of the displacement of Palestinians that preceded and followed the Israeli Declaration of Independence in 1948.

Holding placards, the protesters shouted slogans against Israeli aggression and supported the Palestinian cause. In the end, the protesters burned the flags of the United States and Israel. The protest was addressed by leaders of different parties, who said that after the illegal occupation of the holy land of Muslims, Israel was trying to justify its crimes, but it was not receiving a strong reaction from the Islamic world.

They said Palestinians had been suffering Israeli brutalities since the 1940s, when the “terrorist forces” occupied their land and imposed an illegitimate state on them. The speakers included the Palestine Foundation’s Dr Sabir Abu Maryam, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Mahfooz Yar Khan and Maj (retd) Qamar Abbas, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Israr Abbasi, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan’s Allama Qazi Ahmed Noorani, the Awami National Party’s Younas Bunairee and Sikh community leader Sardar Amar Singh.