First LG session held in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: A first-ever session of the local government representatives was held at Jirga Hall here on Thursday.
Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid Shinwari chaired the meeting, which was attended by a large number of youth, general, minority, and women councilors.
The tehsil chairman formally opened the session with the recitation from the holy Quran. The agenda of the session was distributed among the members in which a number of issues were mentioned to be addressed.
