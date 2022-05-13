 
Friday May 13, 2022
Sports

Ten Hag’s Ajax seal 36th Dutch title

By AFP
May 13, 2022

AMSTERDAM: Ajax secured a second straight Dutch Eredivisie title on Wednesday with a 5-0 thrashing of Heerenveen at the Amsterdam Arena.

The club’s 36th league crown is the third in charge for outgoing coach Erik ten Hag, who will end his five-year stint at the helm at the end of the season to become Manchester United manager.

