The return of Omicron

This refers to the news report, ‘First case of Omicron sub-variant detected in Pakistan’ (May10). The people of Pakistan should be informed about the existence of this Covid-19 variant. They should know that the virus is still here. The authorities concerned must ensure that people are following SOPs and taking other precautionary measures to protect themselves against the virus. The country’s unvaccinated should not waste any time and get the shots at the earliest. The door-to-door vaccination campaign must be expedited.

We will be able to fight against the virus through timely measures.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Turbat