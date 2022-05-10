Rein him in

This refers to the news report, ‘Stern action against Imran Khan decided’ (May 9). It is good to learn that the government has finally decided to take action against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders who are causing widespread disruptions. In 2018, Imran Khan got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of becoming prime minister with absolutely no experience in the field. And because of his inability to learn despite his decades-long struggle, compounded with his arrogance and inability to choose the right person for the job, he messed up everything and lost the opportunity. His inability to treat his party members with respect made even his reliable partners to leave him.

When he got thrown out because of his wrongdoings, he needlessly blamed the US government for conspiring against his government. Such a person must not be allowed to spread unrest and chaos. He is using his supporters for carrying out his senseless plans which can cause massive disruptions.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi