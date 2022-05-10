Minor boy kidnapped in Karachi recovered from Hyderabad

A minor boy abducted from a water park in Karachi’s Malir locality was recovered from Hyderabad on Monday.
Abdul Moiz, along with his family, had arrived on a picnic at the water park in Memon Goth from Kharadar on Sunday when he disappeared. The parents approached the park management and the police about the disappearance of their son. At this, police obtained CCTV footage, which showed that two men and a woman were taking the boy away from the park.
The police later traced them and recovered the boy during a raid in the Latifabad area of Hyderabad and also arrested the suspects involved in the kidnapping. The suspects were also brought to Karachi and were handed over to the Anti Violent Crime Cell.
