Extension of waiver on import from Afghanistan in Pak currency welcomed

LANDIKOTAL: Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) Vice President Ziaul Haq Sarhadi has welcomed the government's decision of extending a waiver on import from Afghanistan in Pakistani currency till June 30.

In a statement, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, who is also Chairman of Frontier Custom Clearing Agents Association, welcomed the decision and said it would help boost commerce and trade activities in the region benefiting thousands of people on both sides of the border. He said due to extension in waiver for trade with Afghanistan in Pakistani currency saved the business community from facing financial loss.