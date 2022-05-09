Family of child injured by shopping mall escalator demands registration of FIR

The family of a three-year-old boy who was injured after being stuck in an escalator of a shopping mall in Clifton staged a protest over delay in the registration of a case against the management of the mall despite the passage of a month.

A large number of family members, relatives and neighbours gathered outside the mall located near Teen Talwar in the upscale Clifton neighbourhood and staged a protest. The protesters shouted slogans against the management of the mall as well as police, demanding immediate registration of the case.

The protesters claimed that over a month had been passed after assurance by police officials regarding the registration of a case against the administration of the mall but neither was a case registered nor was any any action taken against the mall.

The family demanded immediate registration of an FIR, claiming that the mall management was using influence to stop the registration of an FIR.

The three-year-old child lost his foot after caught in an escalator in the Ocean Mall, Karachi, on March 22. According to a video that went viral on the internet after the incident, the child was severely injured after getting stuck in an escalator in the shopping mall.