Ex-CJP Khosa has no Twitter, Facebook account

ISLAMABAD: Former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa does not have and never had any account on Twitter or Facebook, says a press release on Saturday. Any tweet or post on those or any other social media platforms attributed to him is, therefore, absolutely fake, the press release further added.
