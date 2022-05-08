 
Ex-CJP Khosa has no Twitter, Facebook account

By News Desk
May 08, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa does not have and never had any account on Twitter or Facebook, says a press release on Saturday. Any tweet or post on those or any other social media platforms attributed to him is, therefore, absolutely fake, the press release further added.

