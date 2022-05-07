CDA issues orders for renovation of Faisal Mosque

Islamabad : Capitol Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amer Ali Ahmad issued instructions to member engineering and member finance to prepare a PC-1 for complete and comprehensive renovation of Faisal Mosque.

In last four decades no renovation of Faisal Mosque has been carried out. Similarly parking areas as well as toilets are in dilapidated state. Funding is received from federal govt maintenance grant which falls short for comprehensive maintenance of the mosque.

Consequently CDA has decided that this is a landmark not just for Islamabad but entire country so an allocation from CDA budget to the tune of Rs200 million shall be made.

Moreover a separate directorate will be created that will have a complete team for horticulture, maintenance, electrical as well as civil works.

Illumination as well as solarisation shall also be carried out.

Instructions will also be issued to Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) that no parking as well as no licenses shall be issued inside the area to preserve its sanctity and natural beauty of the area.

Parking shall be made available free of cost to public.