Blinken felicitates Bilawal on becoming FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday received his first high-level telephone call from Joe Biden administration, when US Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, telephoned him.
The foreign minister himself broke the news through his Twitter account.
Later, the Foreign Office repeated his Tweet. “Today I received a call from Secretary Blinken and am grateful for his warm felicitations on my assumption of office."
The foreign minister added that both of them exchanged views on strengthening mutually beneficial, broad-based relationship, promotion of peace, development and security and they agreed that engagement with mutual respect is the way forward.
