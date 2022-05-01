‘Women workers are pride of Pakistan’

International Lawyers Forum (ILF) Chairman advocate Nasir Ahmed has said that the women workers are a matter of pride for Pakistan.

To mark International Labour Day, an ILF Awards veremony was held for working women across the country.

On this occasion, 20 awards were given to polio worker Aqsa Asghar, National Weightlifting Champion Arjumand Khan, sanitary worker Camma, freelance journalist Erum Gulzar, cotton worker Ganga, patchwork maker Hanifa, Sindh Police’s constable Kaneez Jamal, nurse Lubna Perveen, farmer Mariam, executive secretary Nafeesa Mohammad Ali, Advocate High Court Roop Mala Singh, Foodpanda rider Rubab Jumani, domestic worker Rubina, advocate and consultant Sadia Maqbool, NICVD nurse Shabana Rasheed, pharmaceutical packaging worker Shabana, IT consultant Mariyam, St Paul School principal Shakila George, garments factory worker Sumaria Naz and dry fruit seller Usha.

A large number of dignitaries from various walks of life, sisters of Christian missionaries, lawyers and many others participated in the ceremony. Advocate Jamshed Ali Khowaja distributed gifts among the participants.