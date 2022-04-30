Suri says he was attacked at restaurant

ISLAMABAD: Former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri was attacked at a restaurant in Kohsar Market on Thursday night, police said. PTI leader Qasim Suri lodged a complaint with the Kohsar police, stating that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) activists and Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti’s guards attacked him when he reached the restaurant for Sehri. However, he remained unhurt in the attack while his friend received minor injuries. The incident happened after a group of people chanted slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s delegation and misbehaved with JWP chief Shahzain Bugti at the Masjid-e-Nabawi. Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against unknown attackers under sections 506/148/149 PPC and initiated an investigation.
