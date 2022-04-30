Noor-ul-Haq Qadri denounces incident

Noorul Haq Qadri. Photo: The News/File

KARACHI: Former minister for religious affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Friday unconditionally condemned hooliganism at the Masji-e-Nabvi on Thursday.

Speaking in Geo News programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath”, he said that in view of the sanctitity of Masjid-e-Nabvi and Haram-e-Nabvi, sloganeering there was violation of Islamic tenets.

However, he ruled out the incident was pre-planned. He said Pakistanis are angry over change of Imran Khan’s government, but Masjid-e-Nabvi is not a place to vent out anger, hatred or frustration.

He asked how could Imran, who walks barefooted in Madina, ask anyone to violate the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi? He said PTI’s “serious segments” are angry and perturbed over this incident. He said he and Ali Muhammad Khan represent Imran Khan, and “when we say something, we reflect Imran Khan’s feelings.”

On Shaikh Rashid’s prediction about this incident, Qadri said Rashid was expressing his apprehension in view protest against the rulers. He lamented that the masses gave five-year mandate to the PTI, but it lost government in an “inappropriate and unconstitutional manner” in collusion with all institutions and organisations. Qadri said things are moving towards collision, and apprehended that the country could meet a tragedy. He advised political parties to discuss this situation.

