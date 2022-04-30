Weightlifting federation faces international ban

KARACHI: Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWLF) is on the brink of suspension.

According to International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) rules, if three or more weightlifters fail dope tests in a year then their federation may be banned.

Two of Pakistan's weightlifters, Talha Talib and Abubakar Ghani, have failed doping tests while four more -- Muhammad Sharjeel Butt, Ghulam Mustafa, Abdur Rehman and Farhan Amjad -- are under the scanner for having refused to submit blood samples to international anti-doping officials. If even one of them fails his doping test, PWLF may face up to four-year ban and a hefty fine.

Among the athletes under scanner Talha Talib is a huge seed, having finished fifth in the last year’s Tokyo Olympics and has also won snatch bronze in the last year’s World Championship in Tashkent.

Besides Talha, Abu Bakar Ghani and Sharjeel Butt are also in the Commonwealth Games squad.

Ghulam Mustafa, who is yet to make his international debut, Asian youth gold medallist Abdur Rehman and Farhan Amjad are sons of a senior official of the PWLF.

An expert, well connected with such cases, told this correspondent that the four weightlifters, who have been charged under Article 2.3 of the IWF Doping Rules, may also face similar punishment to Talha and Abu Bakar against whom substantial evidence has been found.

This correspondent has learnt when the ITA representative came to take samples of the four weightlifters, who have been charged for refusing to give samples, a senior PWLF official contacted ADOP representative and he told the federation’s official to ask the ITA representative to show his ‘mission order’.

Sources in the PWFL said that the ITA representative did not show identity card to weightlifters and so they refused to cooperate as they could not give samples to an unknown person.

A senior official of the country’s sports governing body told 'The News' that the ITA should have sent its representative for conducting such tests after informing the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and ADOP.

All four weightlifters, as per sources, have explained their stance of refusing to give samples for dope test during their correspondence with the ITA.

Sources in PWLF claimed that in April 2022, ITA conducted further tests of 15 more weightlifters and all returned negative.

Asked if Pakistan’s clean weightlifters will be able to feature in international events in case of the federation being banned, a POA official told 'The News' that this is a "unique situation" and the NOC would try its level best to ensure clean athletes get opportunities to feature in international events.