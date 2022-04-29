Iran executions see ‘alarming rise’ in 2021

PARIS: Executions in Iran rose by 25 percent in 2021, a report by two leading NGOs said on Thursday, expressing alarm over a surge in the numbers executed for drug offences and also the hanging of at least 17 women.
The rate of executions in Iran also accelerated after the June election of hardline former judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi to the presidency, said the report by Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) and France’s Together Against the Death Penalty (ECPM).
