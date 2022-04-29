Forex reserves fall to $16.6bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $377 million or 2.2 percent in the week ended on April 23, the central bank said on Thursday.
The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16.668 billion, compared with $17.045 billion in the previous month.
The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan decreased by $328 million to $10.558 billion on external debt and other payments, the SBP said in a statement.
The reserves of commercial banks inched down 0.8 percent to $6.110 billion.
