PESHAWAR: People to people contact between Pakistan, Azerbaijan stressed

PESHAWAR: Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov has underlined the importance of people-to-people contacts to strengthen the existing relations between both the countries. Speaking at the Guest Hour Programme of the Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) at the Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, he praised the existing brotherly and historic ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. During his visit to the provincial metropolis, the ambassador went to the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and the University of Peshawar to meet the businesspersons, teachers and students. Enumerating various sectors, he said there were great potential and the businesspersons from Pakistan could invest in his country and the same was the case of the businesspersons from Azerbaijan to invest here in various fields of life.
In our daily life we are encountered with the word “culture” but do we really know its meaning also. Instead of...
KARACHI: The cast of JB Films, Geo films and Mastermind’s Eid film “Ghabrana Nahi Hai” appeared in Geo News show...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council chairman and PM’s special aide on religious harmony and Middle East Tahir Mehmood...
ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani on Wednesday condemned the Karachi suicide attack and said such...
ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday presented a review of...
LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday withdrew her plea seeking passport for travelling to Saudi...
Comments