PESHAWAR: People to people contact between Pakistan, Azerbaijan stressed

PESHAWAR: Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov has underlined the importance of people-to-people contacts to strengthen the existing relations between both the countries. Speaking at the Guest Hour Programme of the Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) at the Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, he praised the existing brotherly and historic ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. During his visit to the provincial metropolis, the ambassador went to the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and the University of Peshawar to meet the businesspersons, teachers and students. Enumerating various sectors, he said there were great potential and the businesspersons from Pakistan could invest in his country and the same was the case of the businesspersons from Azerbaijan to invest here in various fields of life.