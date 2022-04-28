Total Energy reach KG Ramazan Cricket final

KARACHI: Total Energy forced their way into the final of the 37th Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2022 by whipping Umer Enterprises by seven wickets in the semifinals here at the KG Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Electing to field after calling correctly, Total Energy restricted their opponents to 145 for eight in the allotted 20 overs and then reached the target of 146 with seven wickets in hand and nearly five overs to spare.

Umair Ahmed took four wickets. He was supported by Yousuf Habib and Mohtashim Ali, who picked two wickets each. Opener Babar Malik, who retired hurt in the final over after scoring 62 off 53 balls, was the only batsman to come to terms against the tidy bowling.

Total Energy started the reply with a bang as openers Adeel Khan (24 off 11 balls) and Arshad Azeem (18 off 13 balls) collected 40 runs in the first three overs. The dangerous Saad Bin Nasir (15 off 10 balls) briefly sustained the momentum before the duo of Fahad Jabbar and skipper Mazhar Hussain took over, adding 91 for the unbroken fourth wicket stand in nine and a half overs. Fahad, declared the Man of the Match, returned unconquered on 59 off 31 balls while Mazhar remained undefeated on 31 off 26 balls.

The other semifinal will be contested between IMI Omar and KGA Club on Thursday (today) and its winners will be pitted against Total Energy in the final on Friday (tomorrow).