Time to move on

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price has said that Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s visit to Pakistan was not sponsored by the US government. This puts to rest the speculations doing the rounds in some circles that the US is reaching out to Pakistan to repair the lettergate ‘damage’. The US State Department has already welcomed Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) statement in which it clarified that no ‘foreign conspiracy’ was hatched to topple the Imran Khan government. We should move on, accept this present setup and try to bring about some stability in politics so that the next general elections are held in a timely manner. Imran Khan will have a full chance to get his voters to elect him once again.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
